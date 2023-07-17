2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 87 Andrew Rappleyea

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this series is a look at one of Penn State’s newest additions to the program, freshman tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Rappleyea joins a tight end room full of young options waiting to be key cogs in the Penn State offense, but the Nittany Lions have a pair of experienced vets to rely heavily on this fall. Here is a snapshot look at Rappleyea entering his true freshman season with Penn State.

Preseason Player Profile

Photo credit: York Daily Record

Hometown: Millbrook, NY

Height: 6-4

Weight: 253

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Rappleyea has yet to play a game for Penn State and he enrolled after the spring semester so he missed out on performing in the Blue-White Game. But he completed a solid high school career with Milton Academy in Massachusettes and Our Lady of Lourdes High School in New York. He earned team MVP honors in 2022 and named to the NEPSAC first team and All-NEPSAC and All-ISL during the same season.

Depth Chart Overview

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State does lose Brenton Strange, its top tight end from a year ago, to the NFL, but the combo of Theo Johnson (pictured above) and Tyler Warren should keep things productive at the tight end spot for the Penn State offense this fall. After Johnson and Warren, the focus is most certainly on the youth of the position, including the new addition of Rappleyea.

Time will tell just how quickly Rappleyea is able to maneuver up the tight end depth chart, and it may not be particularly long. But Penn State has other young options to monitor as well including redshirt freshman Jerry Cross and freshman Joey Schlaffer, who joins the program this season. Penn State also has Khalil Dinkins, a redshirt sophomore hoping to get some snaps in meaningful time this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire