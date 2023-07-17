2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 86 Jason Estrella

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at a walk-on wide receiver and special teams player with Pennsylvania roots, Jason Estrella. Estrella joined the Penn State program in 2021 and has taken strides as a developmental squad player. Could that lead to any playing time in 2023? Here is a snapshot look at Estrella heading into the new college football season.

Preseason Playyer Profile

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Bethlehem, PA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Although Estrella has yet to appear in a game for Penn State, he has been noticed by the coaching staff and recognized as one of the team’s top performers in practice. Estrella was named the team’s developmental squad offensive player of the week twice and developmental squad special teams player of the week once during the 2022 season, with all three honors coming in the second half of the season.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the offensive depth chart, Jason Estrella is going to be a deep reserve option for the Nittany Lions in 2023. Penn State does lose its top two receivers from last year in Parker Washington and Mithcell Tinsley, but the transfer portal brought in Dante Cephas and Malik McClain to fill a couple of holes. Cephas is expected to slide right into a pivotal role in the offense alongside returning starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

If there is an opportunity for Estrella to get on the field in 2023, it may most likely be found on special teams.

