2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 63 Alex Birchmeier

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is another one of the talented new faces in the program, offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier. Birchmeier is finally getting a chance to participate with the program after being a long-time commit to the Nittany Lions and the Class of 2023. After getting started in the spring and looking to backup a couple of experienced veterans, what should fans expect to see form the massive freshman?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s top recruits joining the program this fall.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Ashburn, VA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 301

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Birchmeier has yet to play for Penn State, but Penn State should look forward to his ability to help keep the offense chugging along in the coming years. Birchmeier was invited to participate in the Adidas All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior season.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State offensive lines coach Phil Trautwein talks with a player on the sideline during the first quarter of the Blue-White spring game. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Given the hype and potential Alex Birchmeier brings to the program, Penn State may not be quite ready to throw him into the trenches in a starting role just yet. But he will likely be a top backup option on the right side of the offensive line.

Advertisement

Penn State figures to have Sal Wormley as a starting right guard and Caedan Wallace as a starting right tackle. Birchmeier could fit into the backup roles at either position, and he would be a good option at either spot if needed. Wormley and Wallace are both redshirt seniors, which means those starting jobs will be vacant and up for grabs in 2024. Birchmeier could easily work his way into the competition for one of those spots, especially if he gains any game experience this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire