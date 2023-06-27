2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 52 Dominic Rulli

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up in our series of profiles is one of Penn State’s backup centers, redshirt freshman Dominic Rulli. Rulli lacks experience and may not get a ton of it this season, but the walk-on player does add to the depth chart just in case Penn State gets roughed up in the middle of the offensive line. Here is a snapshot look at Rulli entering the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Burlington, KY

Height: 6-3

Weight: 288

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite recruiting ranking information is available.

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Dominic Rulli only had one official scholarship offer to consider during the 2022 recruiting cycle. That offer was from Columbia of the Ivy League, but Rulli chose to walk on at Penn State over the Ivy League offer.

Rulli had a few other FBS programs on his radar, including in-state Kentucky, but none of those schools had offers to make. Rulli played high school football at The Taft School in Connecticut, which helped put UConn on the list as well as a potential landing spot. Rulli had at one point in his recruiting process considered West Virginia as a favorite as well, but the Mountaineers fell off the radar as the recruiting process continued. Penn State will open the 2023 season at home against West Virginia.

Advertisement

Career Stats

Dominic Rulli only appeared in one game during his true freshman season of 2022. Because he only appeared in one game during the 2022 season, he was able to preserve a season of eligibility with a redshirt year. He will have four years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2023 season.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State is settled at the center position this fall with Hunter Nourzad (pictured, above) back for another season in the middle of the offensive line. Penn State’s likely backup at the position will be redshirt junior Nick Dawkins, leaving Rulli as the third option on the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire