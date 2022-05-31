2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: CB Lamont Payne

As we continue our way profiling the 2023 Penn State football recruiting class, next up is cornerback Lamont Payne. On the defensive side of the ball, The cornerback room might be one of if not the most intriguing positions for the future of the Nittany Lions.

Payne comes in with already plenty of young talent in that cornerback room.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Bridgeville, PA

Height: 6′-1″

Weight: 170 lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking:

[3-star] [No. 42 CB in the nation] [No. 10 CB in the state of Pennsylvania]

High School Athletic Career:

In high school, Payne was a productive player who had very impressive vision. His hip mobility stands out on some plays with how easily he is able to toss players out of his way.

Payne’s athleticism will be a key component to his success with the Nittany Lions.

Recruiting Announcement

