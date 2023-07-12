2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 68 Anthony Donkoh

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at big offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh who is one of the many players from Virginia in the program. Donkoh is one of the many offensive lineman who have some buzz surrounding them about what type of player they can become for Penn State. Here is a snapshot look at Donkoh ahead of the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hometown: Aldie, VA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 335

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There are no statistics for Anthony Donkoh since he is entering his first season of college football. At the high school level, he was a three-year letterman and also three time team captain.

Donkoh had ridiculous stats in high school, allowing only one sack in three years of varsity football and zero sacks his senior season. He also put up impressive numbers on the defensive side of the ball as well. This earned him team MVP three times.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It is very unlikely that Anthony Donkoh will see the field at all this season. There’s a possibility he could get reps in clean up duty, but it’s most likely that Donkoh will redshirt this season.

On the projected depth chart, he’s currently sitting at fourth for the guard position. The starting lineup is filled with upperclassmen, but behind them on the depth chart are a lot of younger players who will be fighting for playing time.

