2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 40 Patrick Williams

Next up is another redshirt freshman adding some depth to the roster, safety Patrick Williams. The redshirt freshman did not see the field in 2022 for the Nittany Lions but hopes to find ways to help contribute if needed entering the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite recruiting ranking information is available.

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt Freshman

Patrick Williams was a recruit flying under the radar in New York in the Class of 2022. Penn State has done well in recruiting out of the Empire state so the hope is this results in a hidden gem in the recruiting class of 2022, which was a loaded one for Penn State as it already was.

Williams played tight end, wide receiver and linebacker in high school but is being adapted to a safety at Penn State, at least for now.

Career Stats

Patrick Williams did not appear in any games during the 2022 season for Penn State, this preserving a season of redshirt eligibility (giving him four more years still to use).

Depth Chart Overview

Patrick Williams finds himself looking up on the depth chart for a loaded Penn State secondary this fall. The safety position returns Keaton Ellis (pictured above) as a starter and will likely have Jaylen Reed or Zakee Wheatley as another starting option.

Penn State also has Kevin Winston Jr., Mehki Flowers, and Tyrece Mills, and freshmen DaKaari Nelson and King Mack as players to keep a close eye on moving forward. Williams will provide some more depth on the roster and be given more time to be developed before being tasked with playing a more significant role on the field.

