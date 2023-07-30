2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 50 Alonzo Ford Jr.

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s new additions from the transfer portal, Alonzo Ford Jr. Ford joined Penn State this year from Old Dominion, where he earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2022. Here is a snapshot look at Alonzo Ford Jr. entering his first season with the Nittany Lions.

Preseason Player Profile

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 287

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF 2020 – – – – – 2021 13 41 3.5 0.5 1 2022 12 32 5.0 3.5 0

Old Dominion did not play the 2020 season during the COVID pandemic season, so Alonzo Ford had to wait a year before getting involved with the Monarchs’ defense. Ford showed his value to the defensive effort of the program in 2021 and continued to bring pressure in 2022 for head coach and former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s starting lineup across the defensive line is in good shape to start the 2023 season with Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies taking control of the middle of the line and Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac manning the edges. Penn State’s backup options at defensive tackle could include sophomore Zane Durant and redshirt junior Coziah Izzard as top backups, but Alonzo Ford Jr. could quickly carve a role out for himself as a top alternative.

Penn State’s other backup defensive tackle options will include Jordan van den Berg, Davon Townley, Kaleb Artis and freshman Ty Blanding.

