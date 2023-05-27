2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 24 Ta’Mere Robinson

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of the many new faces with the program this fall out of the latest recruiting class, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson. When Franklin speaks about getting the best players in the state of Pennsylvania to stay close to home, Robinson is the kind of player he is referring to. Robinson was one of the top in-state recruits for Penn State in the Class of 2023 and he could very well be a part of a linebacking nucleus in the coming years.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 237

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 2 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 28 overall edge rusher]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Penn State had Ta’mere Robinson on the radar from an early point with an unofficial visit back in October 2019. With Pittsburgh and West Virginia also in the early recruiting mix, to be expected for a rising star player out of Pittsburgh, Penn State emerged as a trendy favorite in the recruiting process. Multiple trips to Penn State’s campus in 2021 continued to suggest Penn State had Robinson lined up for a commitment, although Miami and Virginia Tech made some good pushes late in the recruiting process before Robinson offered his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Robinson signed in the early signing period for the Class of 2023 and enrolled in January to participate in winter and spring workouts and practices, and the Blue-White Game.

Career Stats

Ta’Mere Robinson has yet to step on the football field for Penn State in a regular season game, of course, but he did get a chance to play in the Blue-White Game in the spring. Robinson recorded four solo tackles in his first Blue-White Game and he was the second-leading tackler on the White squad. Only fellow freshman Tony Rojas had more (six).

Depth Chart Overview

Recruiting services such as 247Sports classified Ta’Mere Robinson as an edge rusher, and he could potentially be used that way at some point in time during his time with the program. But in 2023 it is expected Robinson is going to be developed as a linebacker, specifically in the middle linebacker position.

But Robinson will likely see limited playing time this season as a third-string option in the middle of the defense. The starting job could come down to either Kobe King (pictured, above) or Tyler Elsdon at the top of the depth chart at middle linebacker, with the other taking the second spot. It is also possible the two could be rotated. Either way, that leaves Robinson sitting behind two returning players to start his college career.

