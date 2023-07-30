2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 88 Sam Siafa

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up in this series is a look at one of Penn State’s younger walk-on defensive linemen, Sam Siafa. Siafa is another in-state player who chose to come to Penn State over some other options out of high school, and he continues to be a bit of a developmental player heading into the 2023 season. Here is a snapshot look at Sam Siafe entering this upcoming college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Downingtown, PA

Height: 6-4

Weight: 268

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Sam Siafa appeared in just one game during his true freshman season, but he did not record any stats. Siafa was a standout on the team’s developmental squad for defense with two weekly honors handed out by the coaching staff.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State’s defensive line will be full of veteran experience this fall, including at the defensive tackle positions. Hakeem Beamon (pictured above) looks to remain in a starting role for the Nittany Lions this fall, with Dvon Ellies on the side. Both players are redshirt seniors ready to take care of the middle of the line while Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac bring pressure on the edges.

Sam Siafa looks to be a deep reserve option for the Nittany Lions in the middle of the line with Zane Durant and Davon Townley some of the other younger backup options Penn State will turn to if needed.

