2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 94 Jake Wilson

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s veteran walk-on defensive linemen, Jake Wilson. Wilson was an in-state player who joined the program over opportunities to play in the Ivy League and for Army. Here is a snapshot look at Wilson entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Nazareth, PA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 247

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF 2020 – – – – – 2021 1 0 0 0 0 2022 13 1 0 0 0

Jake Wilson did not see any game action during his true freshman season of 2020, but he ended up using his redshirt season in 2021 while appearing in just one game for the Nittany Lions. Wilson was a standout on the team’s developmental squad in his first two seasons, which helped lead to a role on special teams in all 13 games played in 2022. He continued to be a standout on the developmental squad as well with four weekly honors from the coaching staff.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State should be locked and loaded at the defensive end position heading into the 2023 season. Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac will have the starting jobs squared away, and there are some young backup options at both positions to look forward to moving forward.

This may leave Jake Wilson left to be a deep reserve at the defensive end position this fall. Wilson will likely be sitting on the depth chart behind starter Adisa Isaac and a couple of other backup options.

