2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 11 Malik McClain

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

The wide receiver position is one in the spotlight for Penn State this season and was a position attacked hard in the transfer portal by the coaching staff. That resulted in the addition of Malik McClain, a former four-star recruit, from Florida State. McClain joined the program for the spring semester and should be a player to compete for playing time in a contributing role this fall for the Nittany Lions.

Preseason Player Profile

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Hometown: Daphne, AL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 202

247Sports Composite Ranking

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

[4-stars] | [No. 40 in Florida] | [No. 42 overall wide receiver]

Class of 2021 (Florida State)

Class in 2023: Junior

Penn State was originally in pursuit of Malik McClain in the Class of 2021 with an offer extended to McClain in March 2020, but later that same year saw the Alabama native and IMG Academy player commit to Florida State, and it was all Seminoles from that point on for McClain, despite some predictions he would end up at Ole Miss after de-committing from Florida State in December 2020. But a few weeks later, McClain signed back up for Florida State and signed his letter of intent in the early signing period for the Class of 2021.

But after two seasons in Tallahassee, McClain decided to look elsewhere to continue his college football and he entered the transfer portal in January of this year. A week later, he was a Nittany Lion and enrolled for the spring semester to participate in spring practices and workouts in Happy Valley.

Career Stats

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Games Receptions Yards AVG/R TD 2021 11 16 190 11.9 2 2022 13 17 206 12.1 3

Malik McClain started three games for Florida State in 2022 and appeared in all 13 games played by the Seminoles last season. This was after starting nine games for the team in 2021 as a true freshman. McClain caught two passes for 14 yards in Florida State’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma last bowl season.

While Penn State isn’t getting a highly productive receiver, he does bring starting experience at an ACC school, and that is something that makes him a good candidate to help pad the receiving depth this season at Penn State.

Depth Chart Overview

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Penn State loses its top two wide receivers from last season with Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley off to the NFL. That leaves just one returning starter at wide receiver in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and two starting jobs to fill this fall. This is why Penn State went aggressive in the transfer portal at the receiver position.

McClain comes to the program as a candidate for a prominent role in the passing game, but it is not guaranteed he will be a starting player just yet. Dante Cephas from Kent State is expected to secure one starting job upon his arrival, and Lambert-Smith will remain a starting player. But McClain may have to hold off rising youngster Omari Evans, who had the top Blue-White Game performance from a wide receiver, and Harrison Wallace III.

If he is not a starter, it should be expected Penn State fans will see McClain contributing in some capacity to the offense. How big a role that is will be determined later.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire