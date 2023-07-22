2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 96 Alex Bacchetta

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of Penn State’s top punters on the roster, Alex Bacchetta. The former top punting prospect is hoping to create a role this season for the Nittany Lions, and he should be given some opportunities to show off his leg power on special teams. But will he be the main punter on the roster? That remains to be determined. Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s top punting options on the roster heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Punts Yards AVG Touchbacks 2022 2 4 160 40.0 0

Alex Bacchetta was able to preserve a redshirt season of eligibility after appearing in just two games for Penn State in 2022. In those two games, Bacchetta punted four times for a total of 160 yards and man average of 40 yards per punt. Three of those punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Two of those happened in a late-season game against Maryland, and the other the following week against Rutgers.

Depth Chart Overview

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State knows there is a bright future ahead for Alex Bacchetta, and there is a good chance we will see a decent amount of Bacchetta this season. But will he be the top punting option? That appears a little less likely given Penn State’s transfer portal activity this offseason that landed former FAU and Conference USA standout Riley Thompson.

Advertisement

Australien native Thompson comes to Penn State after just one solid season at FAU and could be used as the more experienced option this year. There is likely a reason Penn State went to the transfer portal to land one of the top punting prospects in the transfer pool with Thompson, but Bacchetta should not be worried about his role in the team’s future plans.

Should Penn State feel the need to dig deep into the depth chart, Gabe Nwosu could be used as a punter. Nwosu, who is more of a kickoff specialist, did attempt a few punts last season with average results.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire