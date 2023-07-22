2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 95 Riley Thompson

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of the newest additions to the program this year by way of the transfer portal, punter Riley Thompson. Thompson comes to Penn State as an accomplished punter from Florida Atlabntcio and he could be stepping right into a key role with the Nittany Lions this season. Here si a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s top punting options for the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-1

Weight: 212

247Sports Composite Ranking (transfer ranking)

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Games Punts AVG Long Yards 2022 12 61 45.4 71 2,770

In just one season with Florida Atlantic, Riley Thompson got some good work in as one of the top punters in Conference USA. Thompson received an honorable mention for All-Conference USA after logging 15 punts of over 50 yards for the Owls and landing 26 of his punt attempts inside the opposing 20-yard line. Just three of Thompson’s punts trickled into the end zone last season for a touchback, and Penn State will be hoping for more of those kinds of results this season.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Although Penn State has a punter ont he roster it felt very strongly about on the recruiting trail in redshirt freshman Alex Bacchetta, the comfort of having an experienced and successful punter like Thompson in a season with some big expectations is a nice luxury to have. Thompson likely comes to Penn State to be slotted as the team’s top punter, so expect him to handle the majority of the punting situations for the Nittany Lions this season.

Advertisement

But expect to see Bacchetta get his opportunities as well, even if not as frequently. Bacchetta will be the team’s main punter in the next couple of seasons, but there is a reason Penn State went fishing for Thompson in the transfer portal, and it likely wasn’t to be a serviceable backup.

Kicker Gabe Nwosu could be a third option of needed. Though primarily a kickoff specialist, Nwosu did have a couple of punt attempts last season, but he would likely be the deep reserve at punter on the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire