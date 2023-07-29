2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 9 King Mack

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this series is a look at one of Penn State’s newest members of the program in the Class of 2023, safety King Mack. Mack joins a solid position group in 2023 and could be a player to watch a little more down the line during his college career. But the addition of Mack helps provide tremendous quality depth at the safety position to rely on moving into the fall. Here is a snapshot look at King Mack entering his true freshman season in 2023.

Preseason Player Profile

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Miami, FL

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

King Mack didn’t join the Penn State program until after the spring practice season this year, so he has yet to play in a game for the Nittany Lions. But he comes to Penn State following a standout senior season for St. Thomas Aquinas en route to a state championship in 2022. Mack recorded 58 tackles with two interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown as a senior.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Ji’Ayir Brown to the NFL draft, the Penn State safety position still looks to be in solid shape for the upcoming season. Keaton Ellis returns as a starter to help provide some stability in the backfield, and the other starting job will likely come down to Jaylen Reed or Zakee Wheatley. Penn State has some top backup options with Kevin Winston and either Brown or Wheatley (whoever is not the projected starter).

Penn State has some other depth options in play as well with Mehki Flowers and junior college transfer Tyrece Mills. Penn State also added DaKaari Nelson to the safety position in the Class of 2023.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire