2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 99 Gabe Nwosu

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at another one of Penn State’s kicking options for the 2023 season, redshirt sophomore Gabe Nwosu. The academic All-Big Ten player is coming off a redshirt freshman season with eight appearances and looks to continue helping out on special teams this fall. Here is a snapshot profile look at Nwosu heading into the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Derwood, MD

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-6

Weight: 274

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Games Kickoffs Yards AVG Touchbacks OB 2021 – – – – – – 2022 8 18 1,137 63.2 7 0

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2021, Gabe Nwosu appeared in eight games for the Nittany Lions in 2022, with the majority of those appearances coming on kickoff duty. Nwosu started the season with three kickoffs in a season opener at Purdue with two touchbacks and he averaged 64 yards per kickoff on five total kickoffs in a road win at Auburn. Nwosu also had two punts during the season for a total of 68 yards.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his experience picked up last season, Gabe Nwosu could end up being Penn State’s third kicker this season. The Nittany Lions added Alex Fenkins from Columbia through the transfer portal following the departure of Jake Pinegar to the NFL. Penn State also returns Sander Sahaydak, who could be used as one of the top two kickers this season.

Advertisement

But there is no denying that Nwosu will have an opportunity to have an impact on special teams as Penn State plays the special teams wrinkles out early on this season. No role is laid out in stone just yet, so Nwosu will likely be given a shot to earn a notable role in the special teams unit this fall.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire