2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 82 Theo Johnson

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s top offensive players to look forward to in 2023, tight end Theo Johnson. Johnson has been a contributor to the Penn State offense the past couple of seasons but could be about to see his role step up just a bit more following the departure of Brenton Strange. Johnson could be in for a big season in the Penn State offense. Here is a snapshot look at Johnson entering his 2023 season in Happy Valley.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Height: 6-6

Weight: 264

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 1 in Ontario] | [No. 3 overall tight end]

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Junior

There was no shortage of big program interest in Theo Johnson in the Class of 2020, so it was important that Penn State made a good early impression on this recruit. Johnson attended a Penn State football camp in July 2018 and he returned home with a Penn State offer in hand. That led to an unofficial visit to the campus later that fall as the offers from big-name programs like Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and more continued to roll in.

Johnson took a visit to Michigan in February 2019 as the Wolverines emerged as a top threat to Penn State in securing a commitment from Johnson. Penn State and Michigan were the two schools Johnson visited the most, and it was a hot battle right up until Johnson committed to Penn State days before the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2020.

Career Stats

Games Receptions Yards Yards per catch Touchdowns 2020 8 4 56 14.0 0 2021 13 19 213 11.2 1 2022 11 20 328 16.4 4

Theo Johnson quickly became a key player for the Penn State passing game as a nice compliment to Brenton Strange the past couple of seasons. While Strange was Penn State’s leading tight end, Johnson had more than enough contributions to the offense.

Johnson has played in nearly every game Penn State has played since Johnson’s arrival to the program, missing out on just three total games. Last season saw Johnson end the year tied for fourth among Big Ten tight ends in receiving touchdowns. That is a number that should rise in 2023.

Depth Chart Overview

With the departure of Brenton Strange to the NFL, Penn State’s tight end position should still be in good shape for the 2023 season with Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren leading the way. Johnson and Warren each contributed to the Penn State passing game alongside Strange last season and the duo of Johnson and Warren should continue to lead the way at the position this fall.

Johnson could be the top tight end on the roaster to start the season, with Warren getting plenty of time to help out in ways he has been utilized before under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The future of the position also becomes important to monitor with Khalil Dinkins, Jerry Cross, and freshman Joey Schlaffer all looking for a chance to get on the field at som point this season.

