2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 93 Sander Sahaydak

Today is a look at a possible kicking candidate to fill a major need on special teams this season, Sander Sahaydak. The redshirt sophomore will be one of the two most likely options Penn State calls on to handle kicking duties this season. Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s top kickers on the roster entering the 2023 season.

Hometown: Bethlehem, PA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

Career Stats

Games Kickoffs KO Yards Average Touchbacks OB 2021 – – – – – – 2022 7 15 934 62.3 4 1

Sander Sahaydak converted one field goal and one PAT during the 2022 season, but he saw the majority of his contributions come on kickoff duty, which may be the situation he embraces once again in 2023. Sahaydak’s leg strength led to four touchbacks on 15 kickoff attempts, with one kick going out of bounds.

Sahaydak redshirted the 2021 season.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State does have a need for a new primary kicker, or kickers, this season after seeing Jake Pinegar move on to the pros. Penn State addressed the special teams needs through the transfer portal with the addition of Alex Felkins from Columbia, but Sander Sahaydak may be a key player for the special teams unit this season along with Felkins.

This may even be something that plays itself out early on in the season as Felkins could be the more reliable option for placekicking assignments and Sahaydak is asked to handle kickoff responsibilities. The third option on the table will be redshirt sophomore Gabriel Nwosu.

