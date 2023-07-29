2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 8 DaKaari Nelson

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today we take a look at one of the newest additions to the program from the Class of 2023, safety DaKaari Nelson. The Alabama native has a bright future ahead of him in the Penn State secondary, but fans may have to wait until after this season before he fits into his role in the defensive backfield. Here is a snapshot look at DaKaari Nelson heading into his true freshman season at Penn State.

Preseason Player Profile

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Livingston, AL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 217

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

DaKaari Nelson has yet to appear in a game for Penn State. As a senior in high school, Nelson ended his high school career with 72 tackles and seven interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games last fall. He also returned two interceptions and one fumble for a touchdown. Nelson was a first-team All-State Class 5A player three times for Selma High School.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DaKaari Nelson is going to join a solid secondary for the 2023 season, and his chance to perform on the field is expected to be limited only because of the stability of the position. Penn State returns Keaton Ellis as an established starter to the safety position, and another starting safety job will likely come down to either Jaylen Reed or Zakee Wheatley this season.

Penn State has good depth in the safety position with KJ Winston and Mehki Flowers. Ellis is a senior this season and Reed is a junior, so there could be a couple of openings in the starting job up for grabs next season. Time will tell if Nelson has a shot to compete for a starting job that soon, but the future is certainly bright for him in the secondary in the years to come.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire