2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 83 Jake Spencer

Next up is a look at a recent transfer addition to the program from Colgate, Jake Spencer. The Pennsylvania native took advantage of an opportunity to join the Penn State program after a couple of seasons at Colgate, and he could be used to add to the special teams unit in 2023. Here is a brief snapshot look at Jake Spencer entering the 2023 season for the Nittany Lions.

Preseason Player Profile

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Gladwyne, PA

Height: 5-10

Weight: 209

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Games Receptions Yards Yards per catch Touchdowns 2020 2 – – – – 2021 11 3 14 4.7 0 2022 – – – – –

Jake Spencer redshirted in his first season at Penn State in 2022. Prior to that, he appeared in 11 games for Colgate at wide receiver and special teams with three receptions during the 2021 season. As far as production is concerned, Spencer hasn’t exactly loaded up the stat sheet coming to Penn State, but he does provide experience on special teams. At Colgate, Spencer had a handful of long kickoff returns and punt returns.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It should go without any hesitation to suggest Jake Spencer will be a deep wide receiver reserve on offense. He will more likely see the field on special teams this fall, if at all. Spencer wasn’t necessarily brought to Penn State to fill a key role at the wide receiver position, so the best place to find him will be on kickoff and punt return duty, and he may not be the first option for either to start the season.

