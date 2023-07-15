2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 83 Jake Spencer
Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.
Next up is a look at a recent transfer addition to the program from Colgate, Jake Spencer. The Pennsylvania native took advantage of an opportunity to join the Penn State program after a couple of seasons at Colgate, and he could be used to add to the special teams unit in 2023. Here is a brief snapshot look at Jake Spencer entering the 2023 season for the Nittany Lions.
Preseason Player Profile
Hometown: Gladwyne, PA
Height: 5-10
Weight: 209
Career Stats
Games
Receptions
Yards
Yards per catch
Touchdowns
2020
2
–
–
–
–
2021
11
3
14
4.7
0
2022
–
–
–
–
–
Jake Spencer redshirted in his first season at Penn State in 2022. Prior to that, he appeared in 11 games for Colgate at wide receiver and special teams with three receptions during the 2021 season. As far as production is concerned, Spencer hasn’t exactly loaded up the stat sheet coming to Penn State, but he does provide experience on special teams. At Colgate, Spencer had a handful of long kickoff returns and punt returns.
Depth Chart Overview
It should go without any hesitation to suggest Jake Spencer will be a deep wide receiver reserve on offense. He will more likely see the field on special teams this fall, if at all. Spencer wasn’t necessarily brought to Penn State to fill a key role at the wide receiver position, so the best place to find him will be on kickoff and punt return duty, and he may not be the first option for either to start the season.