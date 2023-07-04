2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 55 Chimdy Onoh

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at another one of the newer faces in the program, freshman offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh. Onoh was a late addition to the Penn State recruiting class after flipping his commitment late in the game, but the four-star recruit help[es solidify the future of the offensive line beyond 2023. Here is a snapshot look at the freshman big man heading into the 2023 college football season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 5 in Maryland] | [No. 20 overall offensive tackle]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Penn State wasn’t the first choice for Chimdy Onoh during his recruiting process. In fact, he was a very late addition to the Penn State Class of 2023 during the last recruiting cycle. Onoh originally committed to Old Dominion back in September 2022 but he backed away from that commitment in the middle of December 2022, just before the early signing period.

It was no coincidence that Onoh received a Penn State offer just a couple of days later, but Onoh added a few official visits to his calendar in January before he officially signed with Penn State in the traditional signing period in early February. Onoh visited Michigan State and Auburn before landing on his Penn State commitment. Onoh also made an official visit to Rutgers just before receiving his Penn State offer.

Advertisement

Onoh was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and On3, and Rivals gave him a three-star rating.

Career Stats

Chimdy Onoh has yet to suit up for the Nittany Lions but he does bring a terrific outlook moving forward with the Penn State offensive line. Onoh was a second-team all-state player in Maryland as a senior and earned all-region honors as a junior and senior. He also earned invited to three high school all-star events in Maryland including the Crab Bowl after 46 pancake blocks and allowing just one sack as a senior.

Depth Chart Overview

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For as much potential as Chimdy Onoh brings to the table, he will very likely be a reserve option at best for the Penn State offensive line in 2023. And that’s not a bad thing considering what is sitting in front of him on the depth chart.

Advertisement

Penn State has multiple tackles ready to go for the upcoming season with Caedan Wallace anchoring one starting spot and potential first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu returning for another season to cement the left tackle spot for another season. Penn State also has some solid options backing up those projected starters with Alex Birchmerier as one option. Birchmerier was one of the top additions in Penn State’s Class of 2023. Penn State also added J’ven Williams to the class, and he may be even better.

Penn State attacked the offensive line hard in the Class of 2023 with Birchmeier, Williams, and Onoh. The three of them could be a core unit down the line, but each will get some time to be groomed to be ready to continue the efforts up front protecting quarterback Drew Allar and paving lanes for the running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire