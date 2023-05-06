2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 2 Liam Clifford

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing in this effort is a potential candidate form a leading backup role in the wide receiver room, Liam Clifford. Yes, while he is the younger brother of former starting quarterback Sean Clifford, this Clifford is looking to leave his own mark on the Penn State program before his time on campus runs out.

The wide receiver position is a big question mark for Penn State in 2023, especially in terms of experience and depth, but young players like Clifford could make some big steps forward to help the team’s offense this fall. Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s wide receiver options on the depth chart this fall.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Maineville, OH

Height: 6-1

Weight: 196

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 19 in Ohio] | [No. 84 overall wide receiver]

Class in 2023: Redshirt sophomore

Clifford may have been a three-star recruit based on the 247Sports composite rankings in the Class of 2021, but 247Sports’ rating actually gave Clifford a fourth star. Rivals and ESPN each gave Clifford a three-star rating at the time. Clearly, 247Sports was much higher on Clifford as a recruit by ranking him in the top 10 in the state of Ohio while Rivals and ESPN each had him out of their respective top 20 rankings for the state. On3, which launched in 2021, did not have Clifford in its earliest recruiting rankings at the time.

Clifford committing to Penn State was always very likely given his older brother, Sean Clifford, was the quarterback. But the younger Clifford chose to commit to Penn State over offers from Tennessee, Michigan, and Cincinnati.

Career Stats

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Games Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2021 – – – – 2022 11 8 89 0

Clifford did not play in any games in his true freshman season of 2021, and he took on a reserve role in the offense in 2022. It would have been a dream to watch Clifford catch a touchdown pass from his brother at some point last season, but most of the time Liam Clifford was on the field meant his older brother Sean Clifford was getting a rest on the bench with the game well in hand, meaning Liam Clifford was more likely to catch a pass from Clifford’s successor, Drew Allar.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position is under a bit of a retooling in 2023 with help coming largely through the transfer portal. The arrival of Dante Cephas from Kent State is expected to give Penn State one potential starter in an effort to replace Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, both now off to the NFL. And the addition of Florida State transfer Malik McClain gave the offense another candidate for some serious playing time in the fall.

Liam Clifford may find his role on the team being a top backup to returning starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith as a slot receiver. Lambert-Smith is Penn State’s leading receiver returning in 2023 from last year’s team and he may be the best fit for a slot option again in 2023. Clifford fits that kind of mold in the offense as well, and being the top option behind Lambert-Smith isn’t necessarily a bad spot to be in.

Other rising players to keep an eye on for starting receiver jobs or solid playing time include Omari Evans, the biggest Blue-White Game standout, and Harrison Wallace, another redshirt sophomore.

