2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 28 Zane Durant

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

We turn our attention now to one of Penn State’s rising defensive tackles, Zane Durant. The second-year player showed why the coaching staff loved him so much in the recruiting process with some solid play in his time on the field last season, and he should continue to improve this fall to give Penn State another valuable asset in the trenches for the defensive line to rely on.

Here is a snapshot look at Zane Durant going into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Lake Nona, FL

Height: 6-1

Weight: 275

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 37 in Florida] | [No. 42 overall defensive lineman]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Sophomore

Any time you can get a four-star defensive lineman out of the state of Florida is a nice recruiting victory for Penn State,. They did that with Zane Durant by overcoming a resurgent Miami Hurricanes program and a good push from fellow Big Ten program Indiana. Miami and UCF were the top in-state threats to Penn State with Durant making a pair of unofficial visits to UCF’s campus in 2021, including one a day before an official visit to Penn State.

Durant committed to Penn State on July 4, 2021, roughly a week after an official visit to Miami. But that November, Durant paid one more visit to Miami to bring some questions to just how secure Penn State should probably feel about the commitment. In the end, Durant stood firm with his commitment to the Nittany Lions and he signed in the early signing period for the Class of 2022 and enrolled early to get started with his college career in January 2022.

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks INT FF 2022 12 5 1 1 0 0

Zane Durant stepped on the field for 12 games last season, but his production came in a very reserved fashion. Durant recorded his first career tackle in the season opener against Purdue and he picked up his first career sack in a game later in the year against Maryland, in which he recorded three tackles.

Depth Chart Overview

Fans should expect to hear Zane Durant’s name a bit more this season as he looks to be the primary backup alternative to redshirt senior Hakeem Beamon at defensive tackle. Penn State’s defensive tackle positions are expected to be filled by Beamon and Dvon Ellies, and Coziah Izzard is a guy who should be in the mix at times as well.

Expect Durant to get more playing time this season as he continues to improve, and he could be in line for starting consideration in 2024.

