2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 9 Beau Pribula

Hometown: York, PA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 206

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 14 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 27 overall quarterback]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Penn State could have just settled on recruiting Drew Allar and calling it a recruiting class at the quarterback position, but the staff kept going with a pursuit of Beau Pribula in the Class of 2022. It’s a good thing too as Penn State has seen a handful of quarterbacks come and go by way of the transfer portal, and Pribula being on board helped pad the depth chart a bit for the 2023 season with the departure of Christian Veilleux following the 2022 season.

Pribula was one of the top players in Pennsylvania, which automatically made him a recruiting target for James Franklin and his staff. The Central York playmaker committed to Penn State in August 2020 and signed his letter of intent in the early signing period for the Class of 2022 and enrolled in January 2022 to get started working out and practicing in the spring semester.

Career Stats

Games Completions Attempts Yards TD INT 2022 – – – – – –

It is not surprising that Beau Pribula didn’t get a chance to record any stats or step on the field in 2022. Sean Clifford was wrapping up his six-year tenure at Penn State with one final year as the starting quarterback, and Drew Allar saw the vast majority of the backup duty behind Clifford. Christian Veilleux was still on the roster and was the next backup option for the offense when called upon.

That left plenty of time for Priubula to focus on continuing to learn and develop in practice and in the film room to prepare himself for the likely role he will fill in 2023.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State will be breaking in a new starting quarterback for just the third time under head coach James Frnaklin (Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford being the first two new starting quarterbacks for Franklin after inheriting Christan Hackenberg at the start of his time with the Nittany Lions). Drew Allar will be that new starting quarterback, and nobody is buying any legitimacy to an idea of a competition for the job. But Beau Pribula could potentially have a role in the offense as Penn State looks to maximize what it does with the talent and skill at its disposal.

With Allar being more of the pocket-passer Penn State hopes leads to great success, Pribula could be a player that adds a little spice at times to keep defenses on their toes. Franklin suggested in the spring the team was working on finding ways to utilize Priubula in ways Allar will not be, so it remains to be seen just how much of Pribula we see in the Penn State offense, and how effective it will ultimately be.

Regardless of how Pribula is used, it is clear that Allar will be the top guy leading the offense, but don’t be shocked if we see Pribula leave his own mark at times.

