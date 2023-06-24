2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 45 Jackson Pryts

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a brief look at a walk-on linebacker hoping to get on the field in some capacity in 2023. Jackson Pryts is an in-state player at the linebacker position, which just so happens to be a possible position of strength for the Nittany Lions in 2023. After redshirting in 2022, will Pryts get on the field this fall?

Here is a snapshot look at the redshirt freshman linebacker.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Hermitage, PA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite recruiting information is available.

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Jackson Pryts joined the Penn State program as a walk-on player, and he did not see the football field as a true freshman in 2022. Pryts redshirted the season, preserving a year of eligibility to retain four years of eligibility heading into the 2023 season.

Pryts was a standout two-sport athlete for Hickory High School as a four-year football letterman and three-year letter winner in basketball.

Career Stats

Jackson Pryts did not play in any games during his redshirt season of 2023, so he has not recorded any stats for the team just yet. His contributions in 2023 could be minimal at best as well.

Depth Chart Overview

Jackson Pryts is playing a position that is loaded with some talent going into the 2023 season. The starting jobs are locked in with Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs on the outside spots and the middle job is expected to come down to Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King. Penn State also has an exciting group of freshmen coming in at the position this season with Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson.

Dominic DeLuca was a rising player last spring and continues to improve as a redshirt sophomore, and redshirt freshman Keon Wylie is also a player to watch closely.

That all leaves Pryts with a good amount of competition to get past to get on the field for the Nittany Lions in 2023. This also leaves the potential opportunity to get involved on special teams if he can fill a need in that area.

