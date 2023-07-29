2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 51 Hakeem Beamon

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up in this series is a look at one of Penn State’s starting defensive linemen for the 2023 season, redshirt senior Hakeem Beamon. The Virginia native looks to be one of the stalwarts on the defensive line this season as Penn State’s defense helps slow down opposing offenses this fall, and he brings a season of starting experience to the table this fall.

Here is a snapshot look at Hakeem Beamon heading into the upcoming season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Midlothian, VA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 284

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF 2019 3 2 0 0 0 2020 8 7 1.5 0 0 2021 – – – – – 2022 13 16 6 0 0

It took a little bit of time before Hakeem Beamon proved himself as a worthy piece on the defensive line, but perhaps the wait was worth it. Beamon did appear in three games during his true freshman season in 2019 and eight games out of nine during the 2020 COVID season, and he made 12 starts in 13 appearances during the 2022 season after redshirting the 2021 season.

Penn State will likely hope to see a bit more stats from Beamon in 2023, but having the help alongside the entire line that Beamon has helps alleviate some of that concern.

Depth Chart Overview

After starting 12 games for the Penn State defensive line in 2022, Hakeem Beamon will anchor one of the starting jobs up front for this season’s defensive line unit. And it could be a fun defensive line to watch this fall too. Beamon will plug the middle of the line next to likely starter Dvon Ellies, which will leave the starting defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac to do their thing on the edges.

Backing up Beamon will likely be players like Zane Durant and Davon Townley, with Coziah Izzard and Jordan van den Berg also potential options in play as a backup if needed.

