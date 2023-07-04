2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 56 JB Nelson

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of the many products of the Lackawanna Community College pipeline for Penn State, offensive lineman JB Nelson. Nelson joined the Nittany Lions last season and remains a key player on the depth chart for the offensive line going into this upcoming season. Here is a snapshot look at Nelson ahead of the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 332

247Sports Composite Ranking (JUCO rankings)

[4-stars] | [No. 1 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 1 overall offensive tackle]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt junior

After playing multiple positions in high school for Mount Lebanon in Pittsburgh, Nelson started his college career at the JUCO level with Lackawanna Community College, which has been a home to a number of Penn State transfers over the years, especially during the James Franklin era. So Penn State didn’t have to look far to find a body to fill on the offensive line in the Class of 2022.

After a standout JUCO tenure with Lackawanna, Nelson received offers from Maryland, NC State, and West Virginia to join their programs as a JUCO transfer. But Nelson appeared to be locked in for Penn State almost as soon as he attended a football camp in 2021. Nelson left the June 2021 Penn State football camp with an offer from the Nittany Lions, and just a few weeks later he had committed to the program. A pair of unofficial visits followed and Nelson signed with Penn State in the early signing period for the Class of 2022 and enrolled that January to get started.

Career Stats

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson made appearances in four games for the Penn State offensive line in his first season with the program in 2022. That allowed Nelson to preserve a redshirt year of eligibility.

While Nelson played a mostly backup role in his first season with the Nittany Lions, he did see considerable action in a game against Indiana in which Penn State running backs rushed for four touchdowns and the offense racked up 483 yards of total offense.

Depth Chart Overview

JB Nelson will likely play a secondary role on the offensive line depth chart this season. His ability to play multiple positions makes him a valuable player though. His top role will be as the primary backup to expected starting left guard Landon Tengwall, who suffered an injury last year to bring an abrupt end to his season.

Nelson can be moved to other positions if needed, including left tackle, but it is the left guard position where he will be best suited if he is needed for any reason.

