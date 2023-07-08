2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 15 Amin Vanover

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Sporting a new uniform number this year, and continuing in our player-by-play preview, is Amin Vanover. Vanover is entering his fourth season with the program and could be one of the top backups on the roster at a key position. Here is a snapshot look at Vanover entering the 2023 college football season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Newark, NJ

Height: 6-4

Weight: 266

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 12 in New Jersey] | [No. 15 overall strongside defensive end]

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Junior

AminVanover joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2020, with Sean Spencer leading the recruiting efforts at the time to lure the New Jersey recruit to Happy Valley and away from other potential suitors including Alabama. But Penn State appeared to be the easy favorite in this recruiting process. Once Penn State added an offer to consider, Vanover was essentially locked in. He committed in June 2019 and followed that with some unofficial and official visits before signing in the early signing period.

Advertisement

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2020 2 3 0 0 0 0 2021 6 4 1 0 0 0 2022 13 16 4.5 1 0 0

Amin Vanover is coming off a season in which he played in all 13 games played by Penn State. Playing a backup role, Vanover got opportunities as one of the top bench players in Manny Diaz’s defense. That included capping the year with two tackles and a TFL in Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl.

Depth Chart Overview

Amin Vanover is a name that Penn State fans will hear this year on multiple occasions, although he will not be a projected starter at the defensive end position. Penn State is set on the edges with returning starters in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. Vanover will likely be slotted as the top backup to Isaac on one side of the line. Dani Dennis-Sutton could be the other top backup option on the opposite side behind Robinson.

Advertisement

But don’t be surprised if defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and defensive line coach Deon Barnes work to keep the linemen fresh and offer plenty of opportunities for Vanover to contribute in certain situations or in specific packages.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire