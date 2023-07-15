2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 79 Addison Penn

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a snapshot look at a new transfer player, Addison Penn. The offensive lineman joins the Nittany Lions after three years with the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC, and he could be used primarily to add some quality depth on the offensive line, which may be the best it has ever been under James Franklin this fall. Here is a quick snapshot look at one of Penn State’s newest offensive linemen in 2023.

Preseason Player Profile

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Hometown: Southlake, TX

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 6-2

Weight: 304

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Addison Penn appeared in eight games during his three years at Duke, with three appearances in 2022 and five in 2021. He made his first career start in 2021 against Duke rival North Carolina.

Depth Chart Overview

The newcomer to the Penn State program is expected to fill the depth on the offensive line a bit this fall. With the starting lineup essentially locked in for the upcoming season, Penn State will use Addison Penn to add to the depth of the line, most likely on the inside of the line.

Advertisement

Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley should be Penn State’s top guards this season, and Penn could be used as a backup guard if needed. The guard spots are the weaker of the offensive line positions when it comes to depth, although there are still some decent options to rely on if needed. Penn will now be one of those pieces.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire