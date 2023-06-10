2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 36 Zuriah Fisher

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at a player many are hoping takes another step forward in becoming a dominant force on the defensive line, redshirt junior Zuriah Fisher. Fisher missed nearly the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury suffered in the spring, so hopes are high for a healthy Fisher being able to contribute more on defense in 2023. Here is a snapshot look at Fisher going into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Aliquippa, PA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 257

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 4 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 18 overall weak-side defensive end]

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Redshirt Junior

Zuriah Fisher was one of the key players on Penn State’s recruiting radar in the Class of 2020, and it is easy to see why. The dominant player from Pennsylvania was a perfect fit for Penn State’s recruiting efforts, and an offer was extended to Fisher in March 2019. More offers from Power 5 programs came in soon after that with Nebraska, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and NC State getting in the mix. Michigan State was the top threat to a commitment for Penn State though.

In June 2019, Fisher made visits to Michigan State and Penn State on back-to-back weekends. An official visit to Penn State again in September 2019 ultimately led to a commitment a couple of days later, and Fisher joined Penn State when he signed in the early signing period for the Class of 2020. He enrolled on campus in August 2020 amid the height of the pandemic.

Career Stats

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2020 1 0 0 0 0 0 2021 8 4 0 0 0 0 2022 2 2 0 0 0 0

Zuriah Fisher appeared in just one game during Penn State’s COVID-stricken 2020 season, a nine-game schedule. He would go on to appear in eight games for the Nittany Lions in 2021 as a reserve option with limited stats to show for it. And he nearly missed the entire 2022 season due to a spring knee injury but he appeared in two games late in the regular season against Maryland and Rutgers.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State looks to have some solid options in play on the defensive line in 2023, and Zuriah Fisher could be one of those players who gets some opportunities to shine. But the top of the depth chart at defensive end appears to be settled on Chop Robinson, a potential first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and redshirt senior Adisa Isaac.

But Fisher, if healthy, could be a player that gets in the mix at times as a top backup along with Amin Vanover and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Penn State also has redshirt senior Smith Vilbert who could get some reps as a reserve. Simply put, Penn State has some talented defensive ends on the roster and there may not be enough time to get them all on the field at times.

