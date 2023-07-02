2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 54 Ian Harvie

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing that effort is a look at one of Penn State’s deeper reserves at the center position for the 2023 season, Ian Harvie. The former walk-on player has impressed as a hard worker behind the scenes as a true freshman, and he could continue to help improve the offensive line with his determination this fall. Here is a look at Harvie entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Royersford, PA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 274

247Sports Composite

No composite recruiting information is available

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt Freshman

Ian Harvie was certainly on Penn State’s radar in the Class of 2022, although he would have to join the program without a scholarship offer on the table. AHrvie, from Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, PA chose to join Penn State over Temple, with both schools being on his recruiting list according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.

Harvie joined a recruiting class with multiple offensive linemen with commitments from Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, Vega Ioane, and JB Nelson (JUCO).

Career Stats

In his first season with the program, Harvie appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions. He also put in work in practice. He was named the team’s developmental player of the week on offense the week of the Michigan game in mid-October.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State has Ian Harvie playing the center position on the offensive line, but the position is pretty well-situated at the top two spot son the depth chart going into the 2023 season. The return of Hunter Nourzad gives the Nittany Lions its experienced starting center in the middle of the line, and a healthy Nick Dawkins will be projected to be the top backup at the position if needed.

Harvie will be in the bottom half of the depth chart along with another redshirt freshman, Dominic Rulli. Like Harvie, Rulli was a walk-on player for the program, but he had a bit higher upside as a recruit to build on, which means he would likely edge Harvie on the center depth chart for the start of the 2023 season.

