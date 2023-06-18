2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 41 Kobe King

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s potential starters in the middle of the defense, linebacker Kobe King. The twin brother of cornerback Kalen King, Kobe King is looking to have his own impact on the defense as a potential anchor at the linebacker position alongside two standouts on either side of him. Here is a look at Kobe King, who will make his case for a starting job this fall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Height: 6-1

Weight: 251

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3 stars] [No. 12 in Michigan] [No. 48 overall linebacker]

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt Sophomore

Penn State took advantage of a two-for-one recruiting deal in the Class of 2021 when it was in pursuit of Kalen King and Kobe King. Kalen King was the higher priority on the recruiting to-do list for the Nittany Lions, but adding a more than capable linebacker in the effort was more than just a thrown-in bonus to landing Kalen King. Kobe King is the kind of linebacker that was going to fit in well with the Penn State linebacker corp, even if he needed a little more time to get up to par.

Advertisement

Kobe King committed to Penn State over Arkansas in the end as he opted to stay close to his brother. The two twin brothers committed to Penn State on the same day in April 2020, and each enrolled early to join the team for spring practices in the spring 2021.

Career Stats

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2021 4 3 0 0 0 0 2022 13 41 4 0 0 0

Kobe King got on the field for just four games during his true freshman season, allowing him to preserve a redshirt season of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rules. King saw much more time on the field in 2022 with appearances in all 13 games played by Penn State in the 2022 season, including the Rose Bowl. King recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in a win against Rutgers late in the 2022 season and he had two tackles and a pass breakup in the Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Advertisement

Depth Chart Overview

With Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs locked in with starting jobs at linebacker for the Penn State defense this season, the only starting job up for grabs will be in the middle of the defense. Kobe King is a top candidate for the job alongside Tyler Elsdon. Elsdon may have the slight edge in the competition for the starting job, but King should figure to get plenty of opportunities to contribute on defense this season even if not in a starting capacity.

Elsdon has slightly more experience compared to King and he is the more veteran option to rely on, but the spring showed the two are fairly even in the competition coming out of the Blue-White Game.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire