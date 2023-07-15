2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 78 Golden Israel-Achumba

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up in this series is a look at one of Penn State’s backup offensive linemen in 2023, Golden Israel-Achumba. Penn State’s depth at offensive line is a big storyline for the program going into the 2023 season, and having a backup option like Achumba is just a part of the reason why, although he is coming into the new season lacking much playing time to date. Here is a snapshot look at Golden Israel-Achumba heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux is lifted by Golden Israel-Achumba while celebrating a play during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Hometown: Bowie, MD

Height: 6-4

Weight: 336

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Golden Israel-Achumba is lacking in-game experience coming into the 2023 season. Achumba did not appear in any games during his true freshman season of 2020 and he made an appearance in just one game in 2021 before stepping on the field for three games, primarily on special teams, in 2022.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is looking to have what may be the best offensive line of the James Franklin era this fall. The returning starters projected to fill the starting lineup should give the Nittany Lion offense a great opportunity to do some legitimate damage, and the depth across the offensive line could be as deep as it has been in years.

Golden Israel-Achumba will be playing a backup role in 2023 at the left guard position, a position with Landon Tengwall projected to be the starting option this fall. The top backup option may be JB Nelson at the left guard position as well, leaving Achumba as the third-best option on the depth chart this fall.

Penn State also added freshman Anthony Donkoh in the Class of 2023 to the positional depth chart this fall, but Achumba should stay ahead of the true freshman on the depth chart this fall.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire