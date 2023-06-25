2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 49 Ben Chizmar

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at a Penn State legacy player, Ben Chizmar. Chizmar is heading into his third season with the program, but he has yet to get on the field for a snap. Could that change this season? Chizmar has a lot of competition for playing time at linebacker this season. Here is a look at Chizmar heading into the 2023 seaosn.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Gibsonia, PA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 224

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite ranking information is available

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt sophomore

Ben Chizmar didn’t have a ton of offers to choose from, but an opportunity to walk on for Penn State was more than welcomed by Chizmar in the Class of 2021. Chizmar was a four-year letterman for Mars Area High School and was a team defensive MVP in 2019 and 2020.

Chizmar was a multi-sport star for Mars as a two-time captain for the school’s lacrosse team that won a WPIAL championship in 2021, as well as two others in 2018 and 2019. Chizmar’s father, Brian Chizmar, is a former Penn State linebacker and defensive back who played for the program from 1986 through 1989. His brother, Max Chizmar, played for Penn State from 2017 through 2021.

Career Stats

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Chizmar is still searching for a way to get onto the playing field entering the 2023 season. Chizmar redshirted during his true freshman season in 2021 and he did not see any game action in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

Chizmar still has three more years of eligibility and has earned academic All-Big Ten honors.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

After being kept on the sidelines the past two seasons, it once again looks as though it could be difficult for Ben Chizmar to get on the field this fall for the Nittany Lions. That is mainly because he is positioned on the outside of the linebackers and is playing the same position as one of the best linebackers on the roster and in the Big Ten, Abdul Carter (pictured above).

Carter is back for a sophomore season following a brilliant freshman debut. Another returning starter on the outside will be Curtis Jacobs. Penn State will have competition for the starting middle linebacker job between Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King, and the program adds some talented freshmen to the linebacker depth chart this season with Tony Rojas, Ta’Mere Robinson, and Kaveion Keys.

