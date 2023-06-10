2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 35 Jace Tutty

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a quick look at Jace Tutty, a player who may sit down on the depth chart at a key position for the Nittany Lions but is regarded as a solid contributor on the practice field. Here is a quick look at the redshirt sophomore and walk-on player heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Stroudsburg, PA

Height: 5-11

Weight: 192

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite recruiting information is available.

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt sophomore

Jace Tutty joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2021 as a walk-on player, choosing to join the program over a couple of FCS offers from Bryant and Fordham at the time. Tutty was a two-way player for Stroudsburg High School as a running back and safety, and Penn State has chosen to include Tutty on the defensive side of the ball upon his arrival on campus.

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tutty sat out the 2021 season as a redshirt player during his true freshman season and he did not appear in a game during his redshirt freshman season in 2022. He did earn the coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week in early November in preparation for the Indiana game, and he could get on the field on special teams in 2023.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State’s defensive secondary appears to be in pretty good shape for the 2023 season, which likely means Jace Tutty’s best path to getting on the field will potentially come on special teams. That’s because the depth chart in the secondary is fairly deep and Tutty likely sits toward the bottom of the nickel position for this upcoming season.

Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy are the top two candidates to start at the position this season, and Penn State is hoping to see Kolin Dinkins take another step forward as a redshirt freshman as a potential contributor soon.

