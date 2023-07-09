2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 58 Kaleb Artis

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Up next in this series is a player still relatively new to the program that could fill a deep reserve role on the stacked defensive line for the 2023 season, Kaleb Artis. Artis is entering his second season with the program and it is one that is hoping to be a step forward to more contributions on the line in the near future. Here is a snapshot look at Kaleb Artis entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Westbury, NY

Height: 6-4

Weight: 320

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 3 in New York] | [No. 85 overall defensive line]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt Freshman

Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting process for Kalen Artis when they hosted him for a football camp back in the summer of 2019. Although a formal scholarship offer was still over a year away (November 2020), Artis was a recruit well worth pursuing for Penn State. Other offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and more had already been received by the time Penn State’s offer was extended.

Things heated up a bit with Texas, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Auburn all offering Artis in January and February 2021. Artis made official visits to Auburn, Penn State, and Virginia in June 2021 before announcing his commitment to the Nittany Lions on July 4, 2021. He went on to sign in the early signing period and joined the program the following summer.

Career Stats

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Artis stepped on the field for two games during his true freshman season of 2022 but did not record any stats. By only appearing in two games, Artis preserved a redshirt year of eligibility (a player can appear in up to four games before officially burning a redshirt year of eligibility).

Artois did make an impression on the staff in practices though. He was named the staff’s developmental squad player of the week on defense the week of the Maryland game last November.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State’s defensive line does have some big shoes to fill up front, but the unit as a whole looks to be in pretty solid shape entering the 2023 season. As a result, Artis may be relatively buried on the depth chart to start the season at defensive tackle.

Penn State is expected to use Dvon Ellies and Hakeem Beamon as starters at the defensive tackle positions, and there are some solid backup options in the waiting with players like Coziah Izzard, Zane Durant, and Davon Townley among the reserve options. Artis will likely fall behind all of these players in the pecking order, which will give him more time to focus on his development so he may make a push for more playing time in 2024.

