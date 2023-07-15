2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 77 Sal Wormley

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at one of Penn State’s returning starters on the offensive line, Sal Wormley. Wormley helps solidify Penn State’s offensive outlook, which looks to be the most optimistic it has in years. The redshirt senior should help protect sophomore starting quarterback Drew Allar and allow the running game to thrive once again this fall. Here is a snapshot look at Sal Wormley heading into the 2023 season.

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Newark, NJ

Height: 6-3

Weight: 324

Career Stats

Sal Wormley started all 13 games for Penn State at right guard last season, and he received the coaching staff’s offensive player of the game recognition twice, following wins against Auburn and Northwestern. Wormley’s return to the lineup was great to see after Wormley missed the entire 2021 season due to injury and appeared in just three games during his redshirt freshman season of 2020.

Wormley was an honorable mention all-Big Ten player by the Big Ten coaches and media.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State could be lining up its best offensive line ever under head coach James Franklin. The kind of stability it brings back has been rare, and Penn State will return a good amount of starting experience to pave the path for success for the offense in 2023. Sal Wormley returning after starting every game last season gives Penn State a fixture at right guard once again to go with the returns of Olu Fashanu at left tackle and Hunter Nourzad at center.

As far as depth is concerned, the right guard position may be the weakest going into the new season compared to other positions on the line, so Wormley staying healthy would be key to keep things together.

