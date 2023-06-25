2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 48 Kaveion Keys

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at one of the newest members of the program, freshman linebacker Kaveion Keys. Keys comes to the Nittany Lions with plenty of potential with a huge upside, but just what will his role look like in 2023? Here is a snapshot look at Keys heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4 stars] [No. 6 in Virginia] [No. 23 overall linebacker]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Penn State had to work to get the commitment from Kaveion Keys, and they got it just before the Class of 2023’s early signing period. Keys had originally committed to North Carolina in August 2022, but he backed out of that commitment in December 2022, with a commitment to Penn State soon to follow before the start of the early signing period.

Keys made an official visit to Penn State in June 2022 and was extended an offer by the program in January 2022. This was a solid recruiting victory for Penn State as it plucked another very talented player out of the state of Virginia, which has resulted in many good players for Penn State over the years.

Career Stats

Kaveion Keys joined Penn State after the spring semester so he did not get a chance to play in the Blue-White Game. So he will be making his Penn State and college debut at some point this fall.

Depth Chart Overview

Photo credit: York Daily Record

There may be a bright future ahead of Kaveion Keys, but it may be another year or so before we get to see that fully come together. That is because Keys will likely be slotted at a position anchored by sophomore Abdul Carter, who was among the top linebackers in the Big Ten as a freshman in 2022.

Penn State’s linebacker situation looks promising in 2023 with Carter and Curtis Jacobs returning as starters on the outside edges. And the competition in the middle between Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King has been one to watch. The depth at the position is filled with young stars to watch moving forward, including Keys. Other names to watch as newcomers are Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson, both joining the program this season in the Class of 2023.

