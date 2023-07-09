2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 57 Ibrahim Traore

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at a potential deep reserve on the offensive line for the 2023 season, Ibrahim Traore. Out of the Bronx, Traore has been a bit of a project for the Nittany Lions since his arrival with the program, and he should be counted on to provide solid depth on the offensive line this fall once again. Here is a snapshot look at Traore entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Height: 6-5

Weight: 323

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] | [No. 7 in New York] | [No. 67 overall offensive tackle]

Class of 2020

Class in 2023: Redshirt Junior

Ibrahim Traore joined the Penn State program as a member of the Class of 2020. One of the top 10 players out of New York was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, and Penn State was long considered a top favorite to land his commitment once the Nittany Lions got involved in his recruiting process.

Traore attended a Penn State junior day event in March 2019, and later a football camp in the summer. An unofficial visit followed immediately after attending that July 2019 camp, and an offer came right after that. A couple of months later, Traore committed to Penn State and he signed in the early signing period for the Class of 2020. Other offers extended to Trarore came from West Virginia, Miami, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Temple.

Career Stats

Despite being a part of the program for the past three seasons, Ibrahim Traore has yet to step on the field for the Nittany Lions. He did not see any game action during his true freshman season in 2020, the modified and shortened COVID season, and he did not see any game action again in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore. Penn State does not note any game action for Traore in 2021 but does recognize him as the team’s developmental squad offensive player of the week for the week of the Michigan game that season.

Depth Chart Overview

(From left) Penn State football offensive linemen Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Ibrahim Traore, Nick Dawkins, Jimmy Christ and Golden Israel-Achumba participate in football media day at Beaver Stadium in 2022. Syndication: York Daily Record

It looks likely that Ibrahim Traore will play a deep reserve role on the offensive line once again in 2023. Traore is slotted as a right guard on the line, and that position looks to be filled with Sal Wormley as a starter and redshirt freshman Veha Ioane taking the top backup spot on the depth chart for the upcoming season.

