2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 21 Kevin Winston Jr.

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of Penn State’s rising stars for the upcoming season, sophomore Kevin Winston Jr. There is a lot of attention being paid to the Penn State defensive backs this season. Winston could find himself being an impactful player in the upcoming 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Columbia, MD

Height: 6-2

Weight: 204

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 8 in Maryland] | [No. 28 overall safety]

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Sophomore

During the recruiting process, it always seemed like Kevin Winston Jr. was going to commit to Penn State. He visited them five times, which was four more than the number two teams on his list. He did rack up 20 scholarship offers from Division 1 schools before committing to Penn State in July 2021. Winston took a couple more visits to State College before signing his letter of intent in December 2021. He chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Michigan State to name a few.

Advertisement

Career Stats

Games Tackles TFL Sacks Int PD FF 2022 12 16 1 0 0 0 0

Kevin Winston Jr. was able to see the field immediately in his freshman season and was able to make an impact when out there. That is a good sign for Penn State going forward as Winston Jr. was playing in a secondary with three potential NFL players. It’s clear that defensive coordinator Manny Diaz trusts him to be on the field, which is huge for any young safety. He’ll be on the field much more this season and could introduce himself in a big way to Penn State fans.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Penn State has some holes to fill in their secondary with the departure of Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown to the NFL Draft. That means that the players behind them on the depth chart will have the opportunity to step into those openings.

Advertisement

Winston Jr. has the potential to be one of those players that won’t allow the coaches to take him off the field. As it stands right now, he’s slotted into the backup role behind senior leader Keaton Ellis. However, it’s clear that Winston Jr. will find his way onto the field during games this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire