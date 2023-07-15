2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 75 Matt Detisch

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at a non-scholarship player, offensive lineman Matt Detisch. The in-state player chose to walk on at Penn State to play for the Nittnay Lions and he could be lining up to serve as another deep reserve option for what could be the best offensicve line Franklin has ever had in State College. Here is a snapshot look at Detisch heading into the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Mars, PA

Height: 6-6

Weight: 304

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Detisch appeared in just one game as a true freshman during the 2022 season, but he did make an impression as a hard worker on the practice field. The coaching staff named Detisch its developmental squad offensive player of the week following the Central Michigan game last September.

Depth Chart Overview

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is looking to have its best and deepest offensive line of the James Franklin era. Penn State could be absolutely loaded at the top of the depth chart, especially at the tackle positions, which is where Detisch falls into the mix.

Detisch will be a deep reserve for the Nittany Lions at offensive tackle. The return of Olu Fashanu gives Penn State a solidified starter at left tackle and Drew Shelton and Caedan Wallace could be battling for the other starting job at right tackle. Penn State has also added two star freshmen in the Class of 2023 with Alex Birchmeier and J’ven Williams, giving Penn State foundational pieces to build on moving forward.

