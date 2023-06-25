2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 47 Will Patton

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Next up is a look at a long snapper entering his second season with the program, Will Patton. Patton is an in-state walk-on player for the Nittany Lions, and while his playing time outlook may not be stellar this season, he does bring some in-state pride to the program for 2023. Here is a snapshot look at the young long-snapper.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: New Castle, PA

Height: 6-4

Weight: 229

247Sports Composite Ranking

No composite ranking information is available.

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Will Patton was not exactly on many college football recruiting radars at the FBS level, but Penn State kept tabs on the high school dual-sport athlete. Patton was a two-year starter for Shenango High School on offense and special teams. He was also a track and field standout and a two-time state finalist in the discus throw. He finished second only to J’ven Williams.

Career Stats

Final winter workout of the year and @will_patton1 takes home competitor of the day!!! This guy pulled out some big time victories this morning and was consistent from start to finish in his work ethic!!! #WeAre #SWATOnTheReady 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/9i6G9W4B3F — Stacy Collins (@CoachCollins46) March 3, 2023

Will Patton did not see the field in 2022 for his true freshman season. Patton redshirted for the 2022 season, thus retaining four years of eligibility beginning in the 2023 season.

Depth Chart Overview

Most probably won’t pay too much attention to the depth chart when it comes to long snappers, but Penn State has plenty of options to run with this fall. Tyler Duzansky is expected to take the lead on this one though, leaving Will Patton down on the depth chart for the upcoming season. Penn State also has another redshirt freshman long-snapper in Blaise Sokach-Minnick as an option on special teams.

