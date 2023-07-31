2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 73 Caedan Wallace

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today we’re looking at one of the veterans on the offensive line who will anchor possibly one of the best Penn State has had under Franklin. Caedan Wallace will bookend the line on the other side of Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Wallace is getting some NFL Draft buzz himself and could become the second person on the offensive line selected in 2024. Here is a snapshot look at Wallace heading into the 2023 football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Robbinsville, NJ

Height: 6-5

Weight: 341

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a highly touted player coming into college, Wallace redshirted after he appeared in four games during his true freshman season. The next year, Wallace appeared in all nine of the games, making seven starts during the COVID shortened season.

Since then, he’s been a staple as a starter on the offensive line. He started all 13 games at right tackle during his redshirt sophomore season and started seven games in 2022 after missing a few due to injury. Wallace won the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game award after the Auburn game.

Penn State offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein, has called him one of the most athletic tackles that he’s ever coached. It’s one of the reasons why he’s starting to gather buzz as an NFL prospect.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace will certainly be the starting right tackle for the 2023 season when he’s healthy. He’s been a starter for multiple years now and it would be shocking if he didn’t start during his redshirt senior season. The only thing preventing this would be his health.

He’ll be the other tackle opposite of Fashanu at left tackle. With those two players healthy, it could be the best offensive line coach Franklin has ever had. If injuries do occur, Drew Shelton is likely the first replacement to fill in for either player at tackle. The sophomore got some valuable reps last season and potentially could compete for an interior starting spot. Penn State also has their five-star freshman J’Ven Williams. Barring injuries, it’s most likely he redshirts this season though.

Penn State’s offensive line has the most promise and hype leading into the season than they’ve had in a while. Wallace is one of the big reasons that’s the case.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire