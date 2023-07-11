2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today is a look at Dani Dennis-Sutton, a high touted recruit with a massive ceiling that is causing NFL scouts to already start looking at the second year player. After playing in his true freshman season, Dennis-Sutton could be one of the Nittany Lions who has a major breakout year. Here is a look at one of Penn State’s top players on the roster for the upcoming 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

230415 Hes Dr Bluewhite

Hometown: Millsboro, DE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 258

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Games Tackles TFL Sacks FF INT 2022 13 17 3.5 3 0 1

As a highly rated recruit, expectations were high for Dani Dennis-Sutton to make an impact as soon as he hit campus. While the numbers in his freshman season weren’t eye popping, it was easy to see the player that he could eventually become.

Even though he appeared in 13 games, he sat behind multiple veteran defensive lineman on the depth chart and had limited snaps comparatively. Despite that, his disruption was visible and he had impact plays. Getting playing time in his true freshman season should provide valuable experience going forward and unlock his full potential.

Depth Chart Overview

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Heading into the 2023 season, the Penn State defensive line looks to be in great shape. Led by Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson on the edges, Dani Dennis-Sutton will be in the rotation to get after the passer with these two. On the depth chart, Dennis-Sutton won’t be a starter just like last season. However, he’s expected to get much more playing time in his second year.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has already floated out the idea that all three of the edge rushers Isaac, Robinson and Dennis-Sutton could be on the field at the same time in some sort of package. Knowing the exotic defense that Diaz likes to run, it’s probably more likely than not that package will be deployed. Regardless of being a starter of not, Dennis-Sutton will be on the field a lot more this season and could be a breakout player.

