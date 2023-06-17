2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 39 Ty Blanding

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Up next is one of the fresh faces in the program, freshman defensive lineman Ty Blanding out of New York. The Class of 2023 addition will add to the depth on the defensive line, which has some starters pretty much sorted out for the upcoming season to allow more time for Blanding to be prepared for a meaningful role in the future. Here is a quick look at Ty Blanding heading into his freshman season in Happy Valley.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Height: 6-1

Weight: 265

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-stars] [No. 1 in New York] [No. 85 overall defensive linemen]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Penn State likes to dominate the state of Pennsylvania on the recruiting trail, but it has done well in securing some of the top players out of neighboring New York as well. Ty Blanding is the latest example of that as the top-rated player in the state of New York in the Class of 2023. Penn State was not among the first offers to come in for Blanding, but it proved to be the one that stuck in the end.

Penn State’s official offer was extended in February 2022 after offers from schools like Michigan, Nebraska, Miami, Oregon, and more had been coming in as early as the spring of 2020. Blanding may have been waiting for interest from Penn State as he made an unofficial visit a month after receiving his offer, with an official visit later that summer. Blanding committed to Penn State in June 2022, a week after his official visit. Penn State won the commitment over Michigan and Blanding went on to sign his letter of intent in the early signing period for the Class of 2023, although he did not enroll at Penn State until after the spring.

Career Stats

Ty Blanding has yet to play a game for Penn State as the 2023 season will mark his first season with the program.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State fans should not expect to hear Ty Blanding’s name called much this season, if at all. The true freshman will be toward the bottom of a crowded depth chart on the defensive line, which will allow Blanding some more time to be more fully developed before being asked to step into any meaningful role on the defense.

Blanding will have plenty of players ahead of him on the depth chart like Zane Durant and Davon Townley Jr. But give it some time and he should be a name that gets into the mix in the future.

