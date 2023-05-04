2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 1 Jaylen Reed

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this effort is a look at one of the rising stars and potential key players on the defensive side of the football, safety Jaylen Reed. Reed is entering his third season with the program, and he could be locking down a key role in a new-look defensive secondary.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Height: 6-0

Weight: 208

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 9 in Michigan] | [No. 18 overall safety]

Class in 2023: Junior

Penn State has been fortunate to lure some good talent out of the state of Michigan in recent years under head coach James Franklin. The signing of four-star safety Jaylen Reed was a nice recruiting victory for the football staff as he brought plenty of talent to the program.

Reed signed with Penn State in the early signing period for the Class of 2020 and enrolled the following May. He committed to Penn State over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee, USC, and many more.

Career Stats

Games Solo Total TFL Sacks INT 2021 8 4 6 0 0 0 2022 13 23 31 2.0 0 0

Jaylen Reed saw a small amount of playing time during the 2020 season as a true freshman. Reed appeared in eight games during the COVID-adjusted season as Penn State battled through numerous roster concerns during the nine-game season.

Reed saw more playing time in 2022 as a rising star in the Penn State secondary. Reed dazzled in his opportunity in the road game at Auburn early in the season with three solo tackles and a QB hurry that led to an interception in the first quarter to help sway the momentum fully in Penn State’s favor.

Depth Chart Overview

With Penn State losing two NFL draft picks in the defensive secondary, there are some big shoes to fill. Joey Porter Jr. leaves a solid void at cornerback, but Jaylen Reed could be stepping into a big role at a safety position as Penn State replaces Ji’Ayir Brown. Reed is a leading candidate for a starting job as the competition alongside Keaton Ellis.

There will be some good competition from players like Zakee Wheatley, but Reed has the physical size and style that makes him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at a key position that has served Penn State well in recent seasons.

