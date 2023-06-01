2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 31 Kolin Dinkins

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin.

Next up is a look deep on the depth chart at the cornerback position with redshirt freshman Kolin Dinkins. Dinkins joined his brother, Khalil Dinkins, on the roster last year but has yet to step on the field for the Nittany Lions. Could that change in 2023? Here is a snapshot look at Dinkins for the upcoming season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Wexford, PA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

247Sports Composite Ranking

No recruiting ranking information is available for Kolin Dinkins.

Class of 2022

Class in 2023: Redshirt freshman

Penn State enrolled at Penn State as a preferred walk-on in the Class of 2022. The North Allegheny standout followed his brother, Khalil Dinkins, with the hopes of one day becoming a factor in the Penn State secondary, a position of consistent strength for the Nittany Lions. Dinkins opted to take the preferred walk-on opportunity at Penn State over an offer from Robert Morris.

It’s been a long journey and I’ve decided to become a Nittany Lion …WE ARE!!! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/dfp00jOAml — Kolin Dinkins (@KolinDinkins) February 24, 2022

Career Stats

Games Tackles TFL Sacks INT FF 2022 – – – – – –

Kolin Dinkins did not appear in any games during his 2022 freshman season. As such, he preserved a year of eligibility with a redshirt year, giving him four years of eligibility remaining at Penn State.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State appears to be in pretty good shape at the cornerback position in 2023. Kalen King, arguably the best cornerback in the nation if not just the Big Ten, returns to anchor one starting job on the defense. The spot vacated by another former North Allegheny star, Joey Porter Jr., will likely be filled by either Johnny Dixon or Cam Miller. The transfer addition of Audavion Collins also provides another potential option to get on the field this season.

Kolin Dinkins will be toward the bottom of the depth chart this fall with a crowded and well-stocked cornerback room for the upcoming season. That includes redshirt senior Daequan Hardy and key freshmen Lamont Payne Jr. and Elliot Washington. This likely means Dinkins’ best chance to get on the field could come on special teams, so keep a watch out for him in that area.

