2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 81 Jan Mahlert

Today we take a look at one of Penn State’s international walk-on players, wide receiver and special teams player Jan Mahlert. Mahlert joined the Penn State football family from Germany and looks to pad the depth chart a bit this fall at a key position. Here is a snapshot look at Mahlert entering the 2023 college football season.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Furstenfeldbruck, Germany

Height: 5-11

Weight: 177

247Sports Composite Ranking

Career Stats

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan Mahlert has yet to play in a game and record any stats after his first two seasons with Penn State. Mahlert redshirted the 2021 season as a true freshman and he did not get on the field during his redshirt freshman season.

Mahlert did stand out in Penn State football practices, however. He was named the team’s developmental squad offensive player of the year along with Jim Fitzgerald. In addition, Mahlert was also recognized as the team’s developmental squad special teams player of the year, and he also won the team’s highest academic average award and academic All-Big Ten honors.

Depth Chart Overview

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After losing a pair of its top wide receivers to the NFL, Penn State will have some new names stepping into key roles as starting receivers in 2023 alongside returning starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Penn State brought in Dante Cephas from the transfer portal out of Kent State and Malik McClain from Florida State, with Cephas expected to step right into a key role in the passing game and McClain a possible asset as well.

Jan Mahlert figures to be one of the deeper reserve options for Penn State on offense as a fourth wide receiver. But there could be a chance he makes some appearances on special teams after being one of the top developmental squad players last season.

