2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 18 Joey Schlaffer

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this series is a look at one of Penn State’s newest additions to the program, Class of 2023 tight end Joey Schlaffer. One of the top players from Pennsylvania is staying close to home and has a promising future ahead of him in Happy Valley at a position that has served Penn State well over the years. But what kind of role will Schlaffer take on as a true freshman? Here’s a snapshot look at his 2023 profile.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Reading, PA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 227

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 6 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 17 overall tight end]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Being one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania made Joey Schlaffer a must-get for Penn State in the recruiting class of 2023. The four-year starter at Exeter Township High School was a team captain for the team in his senior season, which resulted in a 12-1 record and a conference championship.

Penn State was a long-standing runaway favorite to secure his commitment. From September 2021 through January 2023, when he enrolled early, Schlaffer made four unofficial visits and one official visit and attended Penn State’s junior day event in January 2022.

Advertisement

Schlaffer is also the younger brother of recent Penn State football player Michal Schlaffer, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2017-2021.

Career Stats

As a true freshman in 2023, Joey Schlaffer has yet to record any stats just yet, but that will not take very long to change.

As a senior in high school, Schlaffer caught 38 passes for 879 yards and nine touchdowns with 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Schlaffer had 48 receptions for 834 yards with nine touchdowns as a junior.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State loses one key starting tight end to the NFL this year with the departure of Brenton Strange, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL draft. But the Nittany Lions should be fine with the top two tight ends this fall with Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren (pictured, above) both back this season. Both Johnson and Warren have been a part of the offensive game plan the past two seasons, so they have the experience to rely on at the position this season.

Advertisement

Joey Schlaffer may have a bright future ahead of him in a Penn State uniform, but he will likely be far down the depth chart at the start of the 2023 season. Khalil Dinkins could be the next tight end used after Johnson and Warren as a redshirt sophomore, and one of last year’s key recruits, Jerry Cross, is expected to take a step forward as well.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire