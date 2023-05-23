2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 16 Elliot Washington II

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Today we take a look at one of the fresh faces in the program from the Class of 2023, cornerback Elliot Washington II. The Florida native committed to Penn State after committing to an SEC powerhouse program originally, making this a key recruiting victory for Franklin and his staff. But fans should not expect to see Washington contributing in a big way in the defense just yet. Instead, a bright future in the longer run is what should have fans excited about Washington being part of the program moving forward.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Venice, FL

Height: 5-11

Weight: 201

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 41 in Florida] | [No. 13 overall safety]

Class of 2023

Class in 2023: Freshman

Penn State was among the many high-profile schools reaching out to Washington in the recruiting cycle for the Class of 2023 from an early starting point. Penn State extended an offer in 2021, joining a long list of power five programs with offers on the table. After making the top five cut for Washington in November 2021, Washington officially committed to Alabama in January 2022. But that didn’t prevent him from making an official visit to Penn State’s campus in June 2022, as well as Michigan State the following week.

Washington backed off his commitment to the Crimson Tide in July 2022 and flipped his commitment to Penn State. He then signed his letter of intent in the early signing period and enrolled for the spring semester this past January to participate in football workouts and spring practices.

Career Stats

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As a true freshman, Elliot Washington has yet to step on the field for Penn State to record any stats. But in 2021, Washington recorded 58 tackles with four interceptions and four pass breakups in 15 games for Venice’s state championship run.

Depth Chart Overview

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his potential at the position, Elliot Washington will be a deep reserve at cornerback for the Nittany Lions this fall. With Kalen King (pictured, above) back as one of the Big Ten’s top cornerbacks anchoring one starting job and another starting job likely to boil down to either Johnny Dixon or Cam Miller, it is expected Washington will be no higher than third on the depth chart in his first season with the Nittany Lions.

However, Washington could be a key part of the nucleus of the defensive backfield in the coming years as the roster evolves and he continues to be developed for Big Ten pass defense.

